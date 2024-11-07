The Goat Life Malayalam superstar actor Prithiviraj has joined hands with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Meghana Gulzar's next film tentative title, Dayre.

The Raazi director Meghana Gulzar is all set to make an action thriller based on a real-life incident, starring Kareena Kapoor in the lead role and also having Prithviraj in an important role in the film. Her last release, Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal, did a decent run at the box office despite clashing with the release of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

According to an article published in India Today, Prithviraj will be seen as a cop in this film. This isn't the first time we would see him play a cop as in a Bollywood film in which he played the role of ACP. Aurangazeb is a 2013 Hindi-language action thriller directed by Atul Sabharwal and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film starred actors like Arjun Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and many others. Aurangazeb was Prithviraj's first Bollywood film that bombed at the box office but brought him recognition in the Hindi belt.

His latest film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in which he had a cameo role opposite Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, ended up being a box office dud but gave him a market for promoting his Malayalam film Aadujeevitham: The Goatlife.

The source said, "After Ayushmann Khurrana and Siddharth Malhotra and due to their scheduling conflicts, Prithviraj was approached. He connected with the film and the film's message. His role is essential in driving the narrative, while Kareena's character will show her in a new light, exuding strength, vulnerability, and intuition."

Prithviraj is known to be one of the most versatile actors in the South. Being part of Salaar made him a lot more popular among the Telugu and Kannada audiences.