Sidharth Malhotra to Ibrahim Ali Khan; several celebs turned up at Dharma Productions for their annual Dhanteras puja. From Siddharth Malhotra, Guneet Monga, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan to Kim Sharma and many more celebs arrived in their traditional best for the pooja.

Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Panday arrived in style. Sonakshi Sinha also shared several pictures of herself wishing everyone on Dhanteras with a witty caption. "Happy Dhanteras from Asli Sona," she wrote.

Rakul Preet Singh took to social media to share some pictures in Diwali outfit and wrote, "Sundar Saree mein sundar nari #diwalibegins."

Ananya Panday's mother and Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star Bhavana Panday shared several pictures of herself. "Dressing for Diwali nights," she wrote.

Another star from Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Seema Sajdeh shared several pictures of herself with family doing puja.

"Your real dhan (wealth) is the people you love and the memories you make with them happy Dhanteras and have a FABULOUS Diwali thank you all for giving us yet another firecracker of a season #loveandlight #gratefulforallofyou #happydiwali #fabulouslivesvsbollywoodwives #missingafew," she wrote.

Jacqueline Fernandez also shared pictures of doing Dhanteras puja with family. She also went ahead to feed some calves later in the day. Taking to social media, the Kick actress wrote, "Happy Dhanteras such a beautiful day!! wishing everyone a wonderful festive season!!"

Vivek Oberoi also celebrated his 14th wedding anniversary on the auspicious day of Dhanteras. Sharing a picture with wife Priyanka, he wrote, "14 years ago, around the agni I pledged my undying love to my soulmate, my Priyanka. Today on this auspicious day of Dhanteras, as we move into our beautiful new home with the blessings of our elders, I am filled with gratitude to God. Without you these fancy walls have no meaning. For me you are my eternal 'home' and that is where my heart is and always will be."