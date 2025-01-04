Recently, there were reports of the highly anticipated collaboration between superstar Mahesh Babu and acclaimed director SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled "SSMB29", been officially kicked off with a grand pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. However, it looks like the reports are false and the team arrived at the studio for a three-day screen test to finalise the technical aspect of the project.

We all know Rajamouli is a man of perfection because of this his films often see many delays. This time, to avoid any date changes, the director is completely focused on the pre-production works and is likely to chart out a detailed plan with the production works.

The film is described as a global jungle adventure epic, drawing inspiration from classic adventure films like Indiana Jones. Mahesh Babu is rumored to portray a character inspired by Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology. The story is expected to span multiple countries, with Rajamouli planning to shoot in various international locations, including Kenya and the Borra Caves in Andhra Pradesh. The film is set to be shot across six countries, promising a truly international scale.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is reportedly signed as the female lead, marking her return to Indian cinema after several years. Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to play the antagonist. The film will be released in two parts, with the first installment scheduled for 2027 and the second in 2029. The filming is expected to begin in April 2025. The estimated budget is around ₹1000 crores, produced by KL Narayana, making it one of the most expensive projects in Indian cinema. MM Keeravaani will compose the music, while P.S. Vinod will handle the cinematography while Vijayendra Prasad, Rajamouli's father, has written the story.

Reports suggest that Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli have reportedly entered into a 40% profit-sharing agreement with the producers. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu has undergone a complete physical transformation for the role. He has beefed up his physique as his role is heavily inspired by Lord Hanuman. There's speculation that the film will embark on a globetrotting action-adventure set in modern times, reminiscent of the Indiana Jones series. American-Indonesian actress Chelsea Islan is rumoured to play an important role in the film.

While many details are still under wraps, the project has generated significant buzz in the industry and among fans, with expectations sky-high given Rajamouli's track record of delivering blockbuster hits and Mahesh Babu's star power.