Mahesh Babu who is all set to return to the big screens with Rajamouli's directorial film #SSMB29 will be collaborating with the most celebrated Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

This would mark the first collaboration of the three and is anticipated to be one of the biggest budget films also rumoured to feature Prithviraj Sukumaran in the film.

Throwback to when the superstar had made a controversial statement about Bollywood and how it took the internet by storm.

In 2022, during the promotion of his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, he was asked whether he would ever plan on making his Hindi film debut without any hesitation, Mahesh Babu very confidently said, "I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but my simple thing is I don't think they can afford me. So that's the reason I can't waste my time because the kind of respect I get here, the kind of stardom I have here is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry."

The fans across both industries were divided as some found it to be a bold statement while some felt it was very disrespectful and offensive of him to speak like this.

Nonetheless, the actor clarified his stance while interacting with the media a few days after making the statement.

Mahesh Babu mentioned that he always wanted to work in Telugu cinema. The #SSMB29 actor further added that he never thought about leaving his industry behind to work in Bollywood as he wanted Telugu films to do well across the globe.

He said, "I strongly feel, why should we go to another industry by leaving ours behind? I am very happy that our films are reaching there (in North India)."

When asked about the possibilities of his Bollywood debut again, Mahesh Babu said that he didn't need to do Hindi movies and he could just do a Telugu film and be seen all over the world.

Mahesh Babu who stood by this statement with the collaboration with the Global icons will surely feature in a Telugu film which will be viewed all over the world without him featuring in a Bollywood film.

The official announcement for the film was posted by the director himself on Instagram with a video post that has been going viral.

Taking to his Instagram, SS Rajamouli shared a video in which he was standing against a picture of a lion referring to Mahesh Babu and was seen holding an Indian passport in his hand.

The glimpse also showed the lion getting behind bars, referring to how the actors have been locked in for the movie for a long time period.

Rajamouli penned a caption, which read, "Captured..." The film is anticipated to be released in 2027.