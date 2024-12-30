Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her Hindi film comeback and how! The global icon has reportedly joined hands with the ace SS Rajamouli for her next. She will be paired opposite southern superstar Mahesh Babu. Priyanka and Rajamouli reportedly took over six month to finalise the role and the contract.

And now that it has, there is no looking back for the Chopra girl who has already started preparing for it. "The film is in the final stages of writing, and is all set to go on floors in April 2025. SS Rajamouli was looking for a female lead with global presence, and who better than Priyanka to play the lead role. The filmmaker had multiple meetings with PC over the last 6 months, and the energies have aligned for both the stakeholders," a Pinkvilla report stated.

"Priyanka Chopra is excited to collaborate with a maverick like SS Rajamouli and partner with Mahesh Babu to create an adventure like never before. It's an unchartered territory for her as well, and the character has scope for a lot of action along with the leading man – Mahesh Babu. It's a well crafted role, and Priyanka has already started her prep for the film," the source further told the website.

The film will reportedly be shot in 2026 and will have a grand release in early 2027. Disney and Sony are the global studios reportedly in talks with the RRR director for collaboration and global release.

This will be Priyanka's comeback Hindi film. She was last seen in The Sky is Pink eight years ago.