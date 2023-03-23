Post the Oscar victory, all eyes are on director Rajamouli's next project. The RRR director is all set to work with superstar Mahesh Babu for an action-adventure. The film is likely to be a globe-trotting adventure along the lines of Indiana Jones. Though the storyline and other details are kept under wraps, there is a rumour that the film will be set in modern times. Mahesh Babu is expected to appear with a muscular look and the film will have high-octane action sequences.

Rajamouli and his team are also researching using the latest recent UnReal technology as well as motion-capture and CG duplicate methods to make it a visual brilliance. According to reports, the director is planning to kick off the pre-production later this year with an extensive workshop. The six-month workshop will focus on VFX composition, usage of green screens, and other related aspects to make it a grand affair. The shoot is likely to begin in the Summer of 2023.

The Baahubali director shared an interesting update about the film at the recently held Toronto International Film Festival in the US. A report on Bollywood Hungama stated that the director called his film "a globetrotting action-adventure," which will see Mahesh Babu in a "one-of-its-kind role." He also added that the film draws inspiration from Indiana Jones but is set in a more contemporary and expansive backdrop.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has recently revealed that the film is a physically challenging project. There are reports that the team is planning a grand launch in January 2023. Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for his 28th film with director Trivikram. Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady.