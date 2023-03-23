Post the Oscar victory, all eyes are on director Rajamouli's next project. The RRR director is all set to work with superstar Mahesh Babu for an action-adventure. The film is likely to be a globe-trotting adventure along the lines of Indiana Jones. Though the storyline and other details are kept under wraps, there is a rumour that the film will be set in modern times. Mahesh Babu is expected to appear with a muscular look and the film will have high-octane action sequences.
Rajamouli and his team are also researching using the latest recent UnReal technology as well as motion-capture and CG duplicate methods to make it a visual brilliance. According to reports, the director is planning to kick off the pre-production later this year with an extensive workshop. The six-month workshop will focus on VFX composition, usage of green screens, and other related aspects to make it a grand affair. The shoot is likely to begin in the Summer of 2023.
"FOREST ADVENTURE" ??#SSMB29 @urstrulyMahesh @ssrajamouli pic.twitter.com/xqWFIlFBRC— Mahesh Babu Trends ™ (@MaheshFanTrends) March 18, 2023
The Baahubali director shared an interesting update about the film at the recently held Toronto International Film Festival in the US. A report on Bollywood Hungama stated that the director called his film "a globetrotting action-adventure," which will see Mahesh Babu in a "one-of-its-kind role." He also added that the film draws inspiration from Indiana Jones but is set in a more contemporary and expansive backdrop.
Vijayendra Prasad garu about #SSMB29— TWTM™ (@TWTM__) March 14, 2023
Baba Time Starts ? @urstrulyMaheshpic.twitter.com/FYDqiUgCBx
Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has recently revealed that the film is a physically challenging project. There are reports that the team is planning a grand launch in January 2023. Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for his 28th film with director Trivikram. Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady.