Last week, OTT saw a series of promising content. With Rocket Boys 2 and Pop Kaun still trending, Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan is likely to add more fumes to the streaming world.

Suniel Shetty's Hunter, Malayalam film Poovam, and Kunal Kennu's Kanjoos Makhichoos are some of the interesting works in the offering. Here we take a detailed look at all the OTT releases this week.

Hunter

When: March 22, 2023

Where: Amazon Mini TV

Language: Hindi

Cast: Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht, Rahul Dev

Plot: Envisioned as a tongue-in-cheek action series where the hero is a Policeman, ACP Vikram Sinha, who is on his path to redemption in the pursuit of truth.

Pathaan

When: March 22, 2023

Where: Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham

Plot: An exiled RAW agent teams up with an ISI agent Rubina Mohsin (Padukone) to take down a former RAW agent planning to spread a deadly lab-generated virus across India.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

When: March 24, 2023

Where: Netflix

Language: Hindi

Cast: Yami Gautham, Sunny Kaushal

Plot: A flight attendant and her boyfriend must steal a cache of diamonds to clear an old debt — but the plan spins into mayhem when the plane is hijacked.

Indubala Bhaater Hotel

When: March 24, 2023

Where: Hoichoi

Language: Bengali

Cast: Subhashree Ganguly, Sneha Chatterjee,

Plot: From being a carefree young girl in a pristine village in Bangladesh's Khulna to being an entrepreneur in her own right in Kolkata, Indubala's journey is laced with the desolation of separation from her roots and the consolation of every taste serving as a memory of someone she has lost.

Kanjoos Makhichoos

When: March 24, 2023

Where: Zee5

Language: Hindi

Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Swetha Tripati

Plot: Jamnaprasad, a renowned miser, secretly saves all his money to fulfil his father's wish to go on the Char Dham Yatra. Hell breaks loose when his parents go missing during the tour due to heavy floods.

Poovan

When: March 24, 2023

Where: Zee5

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Anthony Varghese, Vineeth Vasudevan

Plot: The film follows the day-to-day life of Hari, who suffers from sleeplessness. His friends try to find a cause and solution to his problem. What happens when a neighbour starts raising a rooster?

Purusha Pretham

When: March 24, 2023

Where: SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Prasanth Alexander, Darshana Rajendran

Plot: Set in the wetlands of Kochi, the film is a police procedural story served on a very different palette of mood and narration.

Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha

When: March 22, 2023

Where: AHA

Language: Telugu

Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Kashmira Pardeshi

Plot: Girl meets boy, boy meets girl, but things take an ugly turn when the couple has to solve a murder mystery.

Bakasuran

When: March 24, 2023

Where: Prime Video

Language: Tamil

Cast: Selvaraghavan, Natarajan Subramaniam

Plot: A man investigates a disturbing ring of young escorts, cyber harassment and suicide. He knows the importance of parents being aware of their children's problems.