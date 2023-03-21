Last week, OTT saw a series of promising content. With Rocket Boys 2 and Pop Kaun still trending, Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan is likely to add more fumes to the streaming world.
Suniel Shetty's Hunter, Malayalam film Poovam, and Kunal Kennu's Kanjoos Makhichoos are some of the interesting works in the offering. Here we take a detailed look at all the OTT releases this week.
Hunter
When: March 22, 2023
Where: Amazon Mini TV
Language: Hindi
Cast: Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht, Rahul Dev
Plot: Envisioned as a tongue-in-cheek action series where the hero is a Policeman, ACP Vikram Sinha, who is on his path to redemption in the pursuit of truth.
Pathaan
When: March 22, 2023
Where: Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham
Plot: An exiled RAW agent teams up with an ISI agent Rubina Mohsin (Padukone) to take down a former RAW agent planning to spread a deadly lab-generated virus across India.
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
When: March 24, 2023
Where: Netflix
Language: Hindi
Cast: Yami Gautham, Sunny Kaushal
Plot: A flight attendant and her boyfriend must steal a cache of diamonds to clear an old debt — but the plan spins into mayhem when the plane is hijacked.
Indubala Bhaater Hotel
When: March 24, 2023
Where: Hoichoi
Language: Bengali
Cast: Subhashree Ganguly, Sneha Chatterjee,
Plot: From being a carefree young girl in a pristine village in Bangladesh's Khulna to being an entrepreneur in her own right in Kolkata, Indubala's journey is laced with the desolation of separation from her roots and the consolation of every taste serving as a memory of someone she has lost.
Kanjoos Makhichoos
When: March 24, 2023
Where: Zee5
Language: Hindi
Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Swetha Tripati
Plot: Jamnaprasad, a renowned miser, secretly saves all his money to fulfil his father's wish to go on the Char Dham Yatra. Hell breaks loose when his parents go missing during the tour due to heavy floods.
Poovan
When: March 24, 2023
Where: Zee5
Language: Malayalam
Cast: Anthony Varghese, Vineeth Vasudevan
Plot: The film follows the day-to-day life of Hari, who suffers from sleeplessness. His friends try to find a cause and solution to his problem. What happens when a neighbour starts raising a rooster?
Purusha Pretham
When: March 24, 2023
Where: SonyLIV
Language: Malayalam
Cast: Prasanth Alexander, Darshana Rajendran
Plot: Set in the wetlands of Kochi, the film is a police procedural story served on a very different palette of mood and narration.
Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha
When: March 22, 2023
Where: AHA
Language: Telugu
Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Kashmira Pardeshi
Plot: Girl meets boy, boy meets girl, but things take an ugly turn when the couple has to solve a murder mystery.
Bakasuran
When: March 24, 2023
Where: Prime Video
Language: Tamil
Cast: Selvaraghavan, Natarajan Subramaniam
Plot: A man investigates a disturbing ring of young escorts, cyber harassment and suicide. He knows the importance of parents being aware of their children's problems.