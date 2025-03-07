SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29 is getting better and bigger by the day! After Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu, another big name has been added to the list. Ever since the Baahubali director has announced the film, there has been a constant buzz and chatter around. Touted to be another one of Rajamouli's biggies, the film has left everyone intrigued with its phenomenal casting.

And now, after Priyanka and Mahesh Babu, another megastar has been brought onboard. Yes! You read that right! Another stalwart of the industry - Prithviraj Sukumaran is the latest addition to Rajamouli's magnum opus. The news has sent social media into a tizzy with the casting getting bigger by the day!

Prithviraj's post

And it wasn't the actor or the director who confirmed the news. Instead, it was Prithviraj's mother who confirmed the development. It all started when the My Story actor shared a picture of himself looking sharp and wrote, "Finish and hand over film and all marketing assets on your directorial. Get into appearance for your next as an actor. Realise you have long monologues in a language that's not native to you and start becoming nervous."

Mother drops the news

When a fan commented that the picture was AI generated, Prithviraj's mother reportedly said his look was for Rajamouli's film. "Next is Rajamouli film. He is leaving tonight," OTT play quoted her writing, which she reportedly later deleted.

Another big clue was Prithviraj and Mahesh Babu leaving from a private airport for Odisha together. The film has also established PeeCee as the highest paid actress in the industry with a gigantic fee of Rs 30 crore.

John vs Prithviraj

A report had earlier stated that since Prithviraj couldn't come onboard, John Abraham was roped in instead. "Earlier, Prithviraj Sukumaran was considered for the role, but things could not materialise. Now, John will be seen sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra. He has quite a few scenes with her and the shoot will happen in Hyderabad itself," a News24 report stated.

However, it looks like Prithviraj could finally arrange his dates for the magnum opus.