SS Rajamouli has landed in the middle of a controversy. An old 'friend' of the filmmaker has accused him of 'torture' before committing suicide. Named Uppalapati Srinivasa Rao, the man has alleged that he was a close friend of the Baahubali filmmaker. Srinivasa Rao wrote a letter to the Mettuguda police where he alleged that he and Rajamouli have been friends since 1990.

The man also released a video in which he alleged that Rajamouli ruined his career over a love triangle. He further added that the SSMB29 director is the reason he is still single at the age of 55.

Ruined career over love triangle

"I have no option but to die by suicide. Rajamouli is the reason I am still single at 55. We worked together until Yamadonga, but he ruined my career for a woman," he reportedly said in the video. The man added that he has been tortured by SS Rajamouli ever since leaving him with no other option but to commit suicide.

Srinivasa claims Rajamouli does black magic

However, he also added that he has no proof to back his claims. In the video and the letter, Srinivasa Rao claimed that SS Rajamouli loved a woman back in the day and he also fell for the same woman. However, he gave up his love life for Rajamouli's happiness. Rao further alleged that ever since the director has been after him ruining his career.

Srinivasa further accused the RRR director of using black magic to undermine other filmmakers and urged the police to make him undergo a lie detector test. Rajamouli and his team has not reacted to the claims yet.