Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has unleashed the wrath of netizens over his comments on the announcement of Padma Awards nominees. The RRR director's post where he counted and congratulated 'Telugu people' who were to be honoured hasn't gone down well with netizens. Many have questioned Rajamouli of excluding and celebrating the win of 'Telugu people' in his post.

What Rajamouli had written

"7 Padma Awards for Telugu people this time. Heartiest congratulations to Nandamuri Balakrishna garu on being honored with the Padma Bhushan! Your journey in Indian cinema is truly commendable. Also, congratulations to all the other distinguished Telugu & other Indian Padma awardees," he wrote.

Rajamouli further congratulated Shekhar Kapur and Ajith. "A well-deserved recognition... Heartiest congratulations to @ShekharKapur sir on being awarded the Padma Bhushan. Your incredible contributions to Indian cinema have left a remarkable mark and your work continues to inspire generations," he added.

"Ajith sir, congratulations on being conferred with the Padma Bhushan! The impact you've made both on and off the screen are truly inspiring," he wrote for Ajith. But, netizens were furious with his 'Telugu people' comment.

Social media reactions

"North-South is not a political debate but it's an ideology which fewer like you follow, don't understand why north people support you for your Film, People not having the courage to call We are Indian," a user wrote.

"The power of having a say in a coalition government. Absolute power always corrupts," another user commented. "Telugu is not Indian?" a social media user asked the Baahubali director. "Height of hypocrisy. He doesn't consider Telugu as part of India. But to earn money he makes films pan India," another social media user wrote.

"Why so distinguishment between Telugu and other Indians. Are Telugu people not part of India?", "What does he mean to say by mentioning Telugu & other Indians..... are Telugu people not Indian. He discriminates like this every single time and leaves easily. Just bash him for spreading such comments", "Congratulations to all other Indians? What's that supposed to mean? We all are indians first "sir" stop limiting yourselves to just regional identities! It is the government of india that's conferring these prizes at the end of the day" were some more people who questioned and reasoned with the maverick director on social media.