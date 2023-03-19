RRR and The Elephant Whisperers made India proud by clinching the prestigious Oscars at the Oscars 2023. Guneet Monga, Kartiki Gonsalves, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, MM Keeravani and Chandra Bose were present at the Oscars to watch the ceremony live. However, not everyone got a free pass to the event.

The exorbitant ticket cost

If reports are to be believed, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR paid a whopping Rs 20 lakh to be there. Yes! As per a report in Economic Times, a single ticket to Oscar 2023 cost $25,000, which is around ₹20.6 Lakhs. It further states that only the nominees and their family members are given free pass to watch the event. All others wanting to watch it have to pay a gigantic fee for the visual spectacle.

So, as per the report, only music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandra Bose were eligible and were given a free pass. Reportedly, Rajamouli bought the tickets for Jr NTR, Ram Charan and the other family members attending the event.

What has irked netizens

Reportedly, Rajamouli bought the tickets for Jr NTR, Ram Charan and the other family members attending the event. However, there were two things that has irked the netizens. For starters, Guneet Monga's Oscar speech after winning the ward was cut short while other were allowed to go on beyond the time limit. And secondly, what left them upset was the fact that the RRR team was given the last row to sit at the Oscars.