Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves did India proud by lifting the coveted Oscars 2023 for The Elephant Whisperers. The two Indian women won the Best Documentary award and the whole country erupted in a wave of joy and exuberance. But, while Kartiki got to make her Oscar speech, Guneet couldn't. Here's what went down.

What went down

As per reports, Kartiki took 43 seconds to finish her thank you speech after lifting the trophy. And by the time Guneet could start her speech, the music that starts playing after 45 seconds as a cue that the time is over started playing in the background. A Tiktoker has now shown videos of how Guneet was perhaps a victim of discrimination at the Oscars.

What the TikToker alleges

While the lady's speech was cut off, few others who extended their 45 seconds speech limit continued to do so. The Tiktoker with the username @iam7evnreveals that when the Best Animated Short category was announced, Charles Mackesy and Matthew Freud came to lift up the trophy and their speech reportedly went beyond just 45 seconds.

Guneet's speech

"My heart is full of joy, love and excitement, most of it imbibed from everyone in India cheering for our win. I'm so grateful to the visionary filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves @kartikigonsalves and to @netflix who gave us the biggest stage in the world, believing in us all the way. To women who want to tell stories, the future of cinema is audacious, the future is here. This is for my beautiful, diverse country, India (sic)," Monga later wrote sharing the news on social media.