SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 - is getting bigger by the day. First it was Mahesh Babu who joined the project and soon there were reports of Priyanka Chopra making her Bollywood comeback with the film. There have also been the reports of PeeCee's Dostana co-star John Abraham joining joining the mega project as well.

Priyanka Chopra's comeback

The news of global icon Priyanka Chopra joining hands with one of the biggest directors of the country today had left movie goers excited with the collaboration. The addition of Mahesh Babu and now John Abraham to the project is only making the project bigger and better. There were reports of the Chopra girl and the RRR director being in talks for almost six months before finalising the union.

Priyanka's fat remuneration

And now that things have been finalised and the global star PeeCee is all set to make her comeback, reports suggest the massive fee the diva has charged for the project. If the reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, the Quantico actress has reportedly charged Rs 30 crore for her role in the film.

Yes, you read that right! Priyanka would be taking home Rs 30 crore, inarguably, the highest for any Bollywood actress till date.

John instead of Prithviraj

While Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra were the first choice for the film, John wasn't. Earlier, Prithviraj was being considered for the role played by John Abraham but but when things didn't materialise, John was brought onboard. "Earlier, Prithviraj Sukumaran was considered for the role, but things could not materialise. Now, John will be seen sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra. He has quite a few scenes with her and the shoot will happen in Hyderabad itself," a News24 report stated.

How PC came aboard

"The film is in the final stages of writing, and is all set to go on floors in April 2025. SS Rajamouli was looking for a female lead with global presence, and who better than Priyanka to play the lead role. The filmmaker had multiple meetings with PC over the last 6 months, and the energies have aligned for both the stakeholders," a Pinkvilla report had earlier stated.

The film, reportedly, has Priyanka in a never seen before role for which, the Quantico star has already started prepping.