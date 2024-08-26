Prithviraj Sukumaran, one of the most versatile young actors in the Malayalam film industry has broken his silence and has urged a thorough investigation into the sexual allegations made against some top stars in Mollywood.

In a recent press conference, Prithviraj claimed that people who are being found guilty after the investigation should be punished without fail.

"If someone is found guilty after an investigation, they should be punished. Similarly, if the allegations are proven false, people who made absurd claims should be punished as well," said Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Prithviraj Sukumaran says he was targeted

During the press conference, Prithviraj Sukumaran also noted that he was also targeted once by some entities, after he made certain crucial decisions in the early days of his career.

He also did not rule out the possibility of the existence of a "Power Group", as outlined by the Hema Committee in its report.

"I have not encountered any Power Group in my career. However, if there is such a group in the Malayalam Film Industry, that is not acceptable," said the Aadujeevitham star.

Prithviraj Sukumaran also added that there is nothing wrong with unveiling the names of the accused in the Hema Committee report.

"The law does not prevent anyone from mentioning the names of the accused. The decision to release those names lies with the committee members," added the actor.

Mollywood in a state of shock

It was after the release of the Hema Committee report that several mainstream actors were put on scanner.

The Committee report, which analyzed testimonials from more than 50 industry personals, noted that women in Mollywood are facing various issues including discrimination and sexual harassment.

A couple of days back, Revathy Sampath, a junior actor claimed that veteran Mollywood star Siddique had sexually assaulted her.

Additionally, another actor named Minu Muneer alleged that young star Jayasurya also groped her during the shooting of a film.

She also claimed that Kollam MLA Mukesh approached her asking for sexual favors during the filming of a movie named Calendar.