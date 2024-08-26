The Malayalam film industry is going through one of the toughest patches ever in history after the partial release of the Hema Committee report.

As mainstream media outlets took the report seriously, and tried exposing alleged sexual predators in Mollywood, several actors including junior actors openly came forward to share their bitter experiences during film shootings.

Minu Muneer's shocking allegations

And now, actor Minu Muneer has claimed that actors including Kollam MLA Mukesh and young superstar Jayasurya had verbally and physically assaulted her.

On a Facebook page, the actor alleged that veteran actors Maniyanpillai Raju and Idavela Babu also approached her for sexual favors.

"I am writing to report a series of incidents of physical and verbal abuse I suffered at the hands of Mukesh, Maniyanpillai Raju, Idavela Babu, Jayasurya, Advocate Chandrasekharan, production controller Noble and Vichu in the Malayalam Film Industry," said Minu Muneer.

She also added that the alleged incident involving sexual harassment happened in 2013.

The actor went on and said that she is currently seeking justice and accountability for the trauma she endured during those times.

In a separate interview given to some television channels, Minu Muneer claimed that Jayasurya groped her while she was coming out of toilet.

On the other hand, she also added that Noble groped and kissed her multiple times, while they were travelling in a car.

For Maniyan Pillai Raju, Minu Muneer alleged that the veteran actor knocked her hotel room door during the night, requesting sexual favors.

Revathy Sampath's serious complaints against Siddique

On Saturday, junior actor Revathy Sampath had claimed that veteran Mollywood actor Siddique, known for portraying several memorable character roles in the movie had cruelly abused her when she was in her early twenties.

Revathy Sampath also alleged that Siddique is a man of cruel instincts, and added that he is a hunter who cruelly abuses his prey.

As the allegations went viral, Siddique stepped down from the post of general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Actors, popularly known as AMMA.

Meanwhile, another junior actor Soniya Malhar claimed that Jayan Cherthala, another AMMA official talked to her with sexual connotations.

She revealed that during the shooting of a movie named Maramkothi, Jayan Cherthala said that people would like to rape her.