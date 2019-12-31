Ace director SS Rajamouli has opened up on working with superstar Mahesh Babu and his dream project Mahabharatam. The Baahubali helmer says that both the projects are in his priority list, but he has not set deadlines for anyone of them.

The rumours about SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's first combo movie have been doing rounds for several years. Both the director and actor have spoken about the speculations and evinced their interest to work with each other. But they have not confirmed when their first movie will take off.

The speculations about SS Rajamouli directing a mythological film based on Mahabharatam have also been doing rounds in the air for quite some time now. All the fans of Mahesh Babu desperately waiting for the director to work him in his next movie. They want him to hear about this much-talked project.

SS Rajamouli on directing Mahabharatam

SS Rajamouli, who is currently busy with his upcoming movie RRR, broke his silence over both the films in a recent interview. He assured to direct Mahabharatam. "It is not a speculation. I will direct this epic drama, but I am not sure when would it hit the floors," a news portal quoted him as saying in the interview.

SS Rajamouli on directing Mahesh Babu

When asked about directing Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli said that he is yet to create a script and narrate it to Prince. It is known that he does not take hasty decisions about his project and he reiterated it. He added, "Whenever I am ready with a perfect script, I will approach Mahesh Babu. There is no hurry."

However, Mahesh Babu is currently working on his upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is set for release on January 12. The superstar recently shot a dance number with milky beauty Tamannaah Bhatia. It is reported that it was challenging for him to match her charm, but he succeeded in it. Dance master Shekar is said to be winning brownie points for the trademark guitar step.