SS Rajamouli's latest venture RRR starring Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao is currently being shot in Bulgaria, where the team is busy filming the introduction sequences of Junior NTR.

NT Rama Rao is playing the roles of Komaram Bheem in RRR. He has been working out for his role and has bulked up to better fit his character's appearance. Recently, the team of RRR flew to Bulgaria, where they will primarily focus on his introductory scenes for a month. As intended by the director, the word has it that the introductory scenes of the two leads are going to be magnanimous and will show the two in raging glory.

RRR is going to be an epic period drama inspired by real-life freedom fighters and will see the two actors portraying these legendary characters. This is the first time Rajamouli is working on a fictional drama film inspired by real life personalities and his characters are inspired from freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Contrary to how the freedom fighters have been portrayed in other periodic dramas, Rajamouli intends to capture them in their full splendour! Taking a new direction, Rajamouli wishes to depict the heroes in a monumental way. "I want to paint the entire canvas with a new brush altogether so that the universe I create contains valor, energy, and grit", he said.

NTR has won several accolades and awards throughout his two-decade-long career such as SIIMA awards, Mirchi awards and Filmfare awards for his exceptional performances. Ram Charan Teja has been shooting incessantly for RRR and will be seen in the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju.

RRR brings to screen the fresh chemistry of Ram Charan and Alia; as she plays Sita. Ajay Devgn plays a significant role. Mounted on a huge scale of 350-400 crores, the film will showcase the grandeur and elaborate set up like Baahubali. The movie, which is produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment will release worldwide on July 30, 2020, in ten Indian languages simultaneously.