Superstar Mahesh Babu's bouncers reportedly pushed back and beat his fans after they rushed at the actor. The incident created a stampede at the photoshoot session of Sarileru Neekevvaru. But the makers have denied the occurrence of it.

AK Entertainments, which is co-producing Sarileru Neekevvaru with Sri Venkateswara Creations, recently held a special photo session as a part of its promotion in Aluminium Factory, Telangana. The production house had invited 1,200 fans of Mahesh Babu to this session. But unexpectedly a larger number of fans turned out and this led to chaos and a stampede on the set, making Christmas a black day for them.

The production house, which sought the help of the police to control the mob, says that it was no fault of theirs. "First of all, the photoshoot session was a private event because the invites (around 1200) had been sent privately only to the presidents of various fan clubs. But unfortunately, several other fans came to know about it and thronged the venue in large numbers," a source told Deccan Herald.

Mahesh Babu gave time from 11 am to 1 pm for fans

Mahesh Babu was said to have given two hours for the photo session of Sarileru Neekevvaru. He left the set after posing with fans. But when upset fans, who could not meet him created chaos, his bouncers had a tough time in controlling them. "When fans came to know that Mahesh was running out of time and was about to leave, they pushed their way through and jumped the barricades to get a glimpse of him," the source added.

But the sources deny Mahesh Babu's bouncers beating his fans during the stampede at the photo session of Sarileru Neekevvaru. "The bouncers only tried to push the fans back from the stage, but their efforts were futile. So, we had to call the police. Moreover, why would we beat up the fans who came from far-off places?" another source asked DC.