The grapevine is that superstar Mahesh Babu's team is inviting megastar Chiranjeevi as the chief guest to the pre-release event of his upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru (SLN) to counter the hype and promotion of Allu Arujun's (Ala Vaikunthapurramloo) AVPL.

It is known at that Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo are slated to for worldwide release during Sankranti 2020 and it is going to be a clash between the titans. The makers of both the movie are leaving no stone unturned in promoting them and grabbing more amount of attention. But the promos of the Allu Arjun starrer have got a historical response, which is giving sleepless nights the Mahesh Babu's team.

A big blow to Allu Arjun

As a part of its promotion, the producers of Sarileru Neekevvaru have planned to hot a mammoth pre-release function at the Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad on January 5. They are inviting Chiranjeevi as the special guest, hoping to deliver a big blow to Allu Arjun and the team of Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, according to reports.

"Whenever Mahesh Babu's team comes up with some promotion video or a song of their film, Allu Arjun's team comes up with something or the other from Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. Miffed by this, the Mahesh Babu team has planned the big event with Chiranjeevi, so that this will garner some big-time fan support while at the same time bringing down the support for Allu Arjun," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

"Allu Arjun has been drawing some flak from fans of Pawan Kalyan over the last few years because of his comments about the latter at an event related to one of his films. That's why the team expects that Chiranjeevi's presence at a Mahesh Babu event is bound to draw mega fan support," added the source.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action film, directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced Anil Sunkara and Dil Raju under the banner AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Mahesh Babu is playing an Indian Army Major Ajay Krishna, while Rashmika Mandanna appears as his love interest. Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Ajay essay the important roles in the movie.