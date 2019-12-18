A video from the sets of Sarileru Neekevvaru featuring Mahesh Babu in lungi were recently leaked on the internet. After seeing the photos some people feel that Prince has developed new superstitious belief.

It was reported that Mahesh Babu believes in numerology and sentiments because of which he strictly follows certain things to make his films hit at the box office. He usually doesn't attend the launch of his films, he makes sure to have his movie events connect with number 9. The latest buzz is that he has developed a new sentiment for lungi, which he believes to make his films hit.

Mahesh Babu wore a lungi in some of his films like Pokiri, Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu, which became blockbusters at the box office. After noticing this aspect, the superstar seems to have decided to appear in a lungi attire in his upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is set to hit the screens during Sankranti 2020.

Mahesh Babu shakes legs with Tamannaah Bhatia

The buzz is that Mahesh Babu recently shot for the song Mind Block, which features him shaking legs with Tamannaah Bhatia. The actor appeared in lungi as he feels that it will be an ideal treat for his mass fans. But days after this shoot, a video featuring him in lungi was leaked online and created a lot of buzz on social media, before the makers got it deleted.

Mahesh Babu is upset with the leaked video, as he planned to keep this lungi dance as a surprise package in Sarileru Neekevvaru. "Why is everyone sharing that still and making it viral? That still doesn't have any clarity and it's killing all the suspense; someone on the sets has shot from their camera," a source from the unit told Deccan Chronicle.

Mahesh Babu fans are thrilled over his mass steps in lungi. Vaibhav Rathod tweeted, "@sekharmaster for #MindBlock song great dance moves for superstar mahesh babu sir do it, in theater audience full dance mood, just like mb in pokiri lungi lo choododdatunna song & dethadi dethadi steps from Dookudu. U do more mass steps everyone will crazy. #Sarileruneekevvaru."