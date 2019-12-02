Mind Block, the first song from Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru has struck a chord with the music lovers and managed to live up to the hype and expectations generated before its release. It is getting positive response.

The makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru announced on Sunday that its first song would hit the internet at 5.14 on December 2. As premised, they released the song. Producer Anil Sunkara tweeted its link and wrote, "MINDBLOCK... 1st time pokiri lo, second time srimanthudulo, now MassBabu landing with MindBlock in #Sarileruneekevvaru The masth MASS song #MindBlock is live now #MassMBMondays #MBsong Super Star @urstrulyMahesh @AnilRavipudi @LahariMusic."

Besides composing music, Devi Sri Prasad has also written lyrics for the song Mind Block in collaboration with Sri Mani, while singer Blaaze and Ranina Reddy crooned the track, which is released on YouTube channel of Lahari Music. It is an out-and-out mass number and DSP has composed foot-tapping music. Funky lyrics, beautiful voices and Mahesh Babu's dialogues will impress the music lovers.

The music lovers are fallen in love with the massy vibe of the song Mind Block. Now, they are eager to see Mahesh Babu shaking his legs with Rashmika Mandanna to its tunes. They said that they cannot wait for the release of its music video. Here is what some fans say about the soundtrack.

MaheshbabU Voice vintUnte just Imagine his Energy in this Song on-screen Superstar Fans get ready

Finally Theatres Shake ayye song padindi , Thank you Mann @ThisIsDSP #MBSONG #MindBlock Trailer kante #MindBlock Promo kosam ekkuva waiting new year special ga release cheyyandi @urstrulyMahesh @AnilRavipudi @AnilSunkara1 @ThisIsDSP

#MindBlock OK song with fun dialogues in between not too good but ok

Babu screen presence tho shake aipothundi theatre mottam #Mindblock #SarileruNeekevvaru #SLNFirstSingle

Can't wait to watch #MindBlock on screen. Konchem choreographer ni sarigga select cheyandi.. @AKentsOfficial @AnilRavipudi @urstrulyMahesh @ThisIsDSP irakottav

