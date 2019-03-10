Director SS Rajamouli is said to have approached Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra after Alia Bhatt rejected his offer to play the female lead in his upcoming movie RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

RRR is a multilingual movie that is made simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The movie is said to have three female leads featured alongside Jr NTR and Ram Charan and two of them have a crucial role, while the other is not so important. The director is now on a hunt for two heroines with pan-India appeals and their selection has created a lot of curiosity and buzz in the media.

SS Rajamouli is said to have some top heroines' names in his priority list. Alia Bhatt was his top choice for one of the two females in RRR as he was impressed with her acting in Udta Punjab, Highway, Raazi and Gully Boy. Hence, the director had asked the team of RRR cast her.

The production team of RRR reportedly approached Alia Bhatt with an offer to play one of the two important female leads. But the Bollywood actress said no to them, quoting the issue of her dates. However, SS Rajamouli advised his team to offer more remuneration and bring on her board. The team did try their best, but they could not rope in for the movie, as she is too busy to accept their offer.

The sources from the industry claim that Alia Bhatt has too much to eat on her plate and she is spending nearly 20 hours a day to wrap up her upcoming projects. She is not free at all. She will promote her upcoming film Kalank. Then, she will shoot for Sadak 2 and Takht. She also has a discussion to do a film for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, according to the reports.

Now it is rumoured that Parineeti Chopra is the next choice in the priority list of SS Rajamouli. His team has already approached the Bollywood actress, who has agreed to be the part of RRR with a condition. She wants to be paid a huge fee and the makers are currently in talks over the same. The film unit is said to be ready to pay the amount and bring her on board.