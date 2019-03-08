Director SS Rajamouli is said to be ready to re-approach Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt for his upcoming movie RRR. He is ready to pay high remuneration to get priority dates from her.

Junior NTR and Ram Charan are playing the lead roles in the movie RRR and there are two female leads in it. Their fans have been eagerly waiting to know the names of the heroines ever since SS Rajamouli announced this film. Several big names are linked with this project but none of them has been finalised yet.

One of those names is Alia Bhatt, who known for choosing good roles and delivering back-to-back hits at the box office. It is reported that SS Rajamouli was impressed with her performance in movies like Udta Punjab, Raazi and Gully Boy. The director thinks that she is a perfect fit for one of the two female leads in his next film which is touted to be a mega period action drama.

It is reported that SS Rajamouli's team approached Alia Bhatt with the help of filmmaker Karan Johar, who introduced her to the film industry through Student of the Year in 2012. However, the B-Town actress is currently busy with the shooting of big-ticket Hindi projects like Kalank and Brahmastra and she could not allot dates for the multilingual movie starring Ram Charan and Junior NTR.

RRR is being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and few other languages. SS Rajamouli thinks that Ali Bhatt is a popular actress and her pan-India appeal will help the movie reach a wider range of audience. The buzz in the industry is that the director has ordered his production and casting team to approach the Raazi actress again and find out whether she can adjust dates if she is provided more remuneration.

Another buzz in the industry is that RRR, which is a big-budget extravaganza made with whopping Rs 300 crore, needs three female lead actors to play opposite Ram Charan and Junior NTR, but Rajamouli is said to be looking for two heroines at this moment. The third one will be finalised in the second half of 2019 as her character is not that important to the main story.

SS Rajamouli has taken Indian cinema to international level with his films like Eega, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Many popular actors would consider getting an offer from him as a dream come true moment. Some people in the industry are surprised that Alia Bhatt rejected his offer quoting dates issue. It should be seen whether she can shuttle the deal for a big pay cheque.