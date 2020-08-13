Director SS Rajamouli has announced that he and his family have tested negative for COVID-19 after 2 weeks of quarantine. The doctor said that they need to wait 3 weeks from now for plasma donation.

SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter account on July 29 to announce that he and his family had mild COVID positive. The director wrote, "My family members and I developed a slight fever a few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors."

'All of them were feeling better, but waiting to develop antibodies'

Later, SS Rajamouli revealed that all of them were feeling better, but waiting to develop antibodies. The Baahubali helmer added, "All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions... Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma..."

SS Rajamouli has amassed a huge fan following around the world with his work in Eega and the Baahubali film series. Many of his fans were worried about the news about his health. They had taken to social media to wish his family speedy recovery and offer prayers for them. All their prayers are answered with all of them recovering from the COVID-19.

The ace director took to his Twitter account again on Wednesday night to inform his fans about his health. SS Rajamouli tweeted, "Completed 2 weeks of quarantine! No symptoms. Tested just for the sake of it... It is negative for all of us... Doctor said we need to wait 3 weeks from now to see if we've developed enough antibodies for plasma donation!"

After the release of Baahubali 2, SS Rajamouli took a long break and announced his next project titled RRR movie last year. The movie stars Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The director began its shooting earlier this year, but it was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. He is expected to resume its filming very soon.