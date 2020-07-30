Director SS Rajamouli home quarantined along with his family after they developed fever a few days ago. Mahesh Babu, RGV and many other celebs are shocked and they wished them a speedy recovery.

Along with other seniors of Tollywood, SS Rajamouli met KCR and Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, to seek permission to start all filmy activities. After getting the governments' approval, the director announced to resume RRR movie shoot. It has been over a month, but he is yet to begin it. It was rumoured that he would not start until the end of August.

When everyone was wondering over what happened, SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter account to keep his followers about his health issues. He tweeted, "My family members and I developed a slight fever a few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors."

Later, Rajamouli revealed that they are feeling better, but follow all precautions and instructions. The director added, "All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions... Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma... ."

Many fans and colleagues of SS Rajamouli were shocked and sadden to hear the news about his health and they took to Twitter to reply to him. They wished him speedy recovered and offered prayers for his good health.

Here are some celebs' tweets on SS Rajamouli developing Covid symptoms:

Mahesh Babu: Take care sir... Wishing you and your family a speedy recovery!!

Ram Gopal Varma: Sir just call ur soldier Bahubali and get corona kicked on its ASS .....Jokes apart am sure u and ur family will be super alright soon

Sushanth: Wishing the family a speedy recovery Sir

Raashi Khanna: Wish you and your family speedy recovery sir!

Rahul Dev: Rajamouli Sir! Wishing you and the entire family a fast and speedy recovery .. stay blessed .. much love

Vedhika: Wishing you all a speedy recovery sir Take care

Payal Ghosh: Wish you and your family fast recovery Sir. ... Sending good , healthy vibes your way

Zee TV Telugu: Wishing you a speedy & full recovery, Rajamouli garu. Hope you & your family bounce back with great health super soon! We love your Covid Warrior Spirit