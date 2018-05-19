India's legendary actress Sridevi's death came as a shock to all in February and several of her fans are yet to come to terms that the Chandni of Bollywood is no more with us. One of the fans is 30-year-old Pune resident Tonu Sojatia, who was devastated and is still in shock.

Sojatia, who is a big Sridevi fan, has now paid a tribute to the actress by participating in the Times Women's Rally 2018 with a social message.

"Along with my team, I participated and successfully completed the Times Women's Rally 2018. Being an ardent fan of Sridevi, we decided to pay a tribute to her," Sojatia told Spotboye.

"Our theme of delivering a social message by giving tribute to Sridevi was widely appreciated and became the talking point of the rally. Tonu participated in this rally with her friends, Bhavana Varma and Paridhi Bhati (Team Bhatopa).

"I got my entire car done with images of Sridevi. The front doors have images of her love and innocence in movies, while the rear doors have images of anger and dance," she added.

The entire process of adding Sridevi's photo on the car took around 1 month. And now she wants to drive down to Mumbai to meet Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor to show the car.

I am yearning to meet and showcase our Sridevi tribute to Mr Boney and his family. I have requested him to give me some time soon. Ideally, I would like to visit Mumbai this Sunday," she said, adding that she is still devastated. "I am still in shock. I was devastated when I heard that she is no more. I loved Sridevi."

Meanwhile, Sridevi's untimely death is in news again after Ved Bhushan, a retired ACP of Delhi Police, claimed that it was all a planned murder.

"It's very easy to put someone in bathtub forcefully until victims breathing stops without leaving evidence of the crime, and label it as an accidental death. This looks like a planned murder," Bhushan, who now runs a private investigation agency, said.

"Sridevi died mysteriously and questions need to be answered, some questions posed after her death were relevant and logical. We felt something was hidden," he added.

The actress died on February 24 in her hotel room in Dubai. Initially, it was said that the actress died of cardiac arrest, but the forensic report later revealed that she died of accidental drowning.