Many dreams got shattered into pieces with Sridevi's untimely death. Mr. India 2, a sequel to the 1987 film blockbuster Mr. India, is one of them.

In February 2012, the late actor's husband and movie producer Boney Kapoor had announced that he was planning a sequel for the film in which Anil Kapoor and Sridevi were to reprise their roles. But now with Sridevi no more, Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, who had jointly produced the prequel, have collectively decided to shelve the project.

"It makes no sense to have a sequel without Sridevi. It's like Mother India without Nargis, or Agra without the Taj Mahal. Mr. India is so closely associated with three main actors Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri and Sridevi. And with two of them gone it would be impossible to recreate the magic of the original. Boney and Anil have decided to call off the sequel plans," a source close to the project was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

In 2012, Boney Kapoor had also announced that Salman Khan and Arjun Kapoor have been chosen to play negative roles and has said that the sequel was still in the scripting phase of pre-production. It was reported that the movie, which would have been shot in 3D, was going to be directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Shekhar Kapur, who directed the 1987 science fiction thriller, also feels that there is no point of him directing the sequel after Sridevi's death.

"I don't know what is happening with that project or what Boney's plans are. I was never going to direct the sequel. Now with Sridevi no more, the question doesn't arise," Shekhar Kapur said.

Sridevi played the role of a journalist named Seema Soni who starts living in Anil Kapoor's house as his first tenant while in search of solitude and a quiet location. In 2013, she won Filmfare Special Award as the lead actress in the film as the idea of award ceremonies didn't exist back in 1987.

Earlier, it was also stated that Sridevi had started preparing for her role in Mr. India 2 and was reportedly figuring out the costumes and styling in the film.

But now it looks like, the Kapoors have finally decided to drop the curtain for Mr. India 2.