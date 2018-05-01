Reports of Boney Kapoor working on a documentary on Sridevi have been doing the rounds in the tinsel town. It was also reported that the producer has already registered a few titles of the film - Sri, Sridevi, and Sri M'aam - among others. And now Kapoor has finally confirmed the development.

Without revealing many details about the film, Boney Kapoor confirmed to Filmfare and said, "I have registered three titles, but I cannot categorically reveal what they are. It's too premature to talk about it."

Earlier, a source close to the Kapoor family had revealed that Boney Kapoor was serious about making a film on Sridevi who died due to accidental drowning on February 24 this year.

"Boneyji is serious about making a film on Srideviji and hence he has registered these titles. He is also keen to acquire other films that she has worked in and has registered the titles of those films too. Films like Chaalbaaz, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Jaanbaaz, Mr India and even titles like Return of Mr India have been registered by Boneyji recently," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

The source further added, "Boney is working with a renowned writer on the script. Besides Sridevi's film journey, her personal life- including her marriage to Boney, their kids and how she took a sabbatical- will also form an integral part of the narrative. Boney sir wants the movie to roll by next year."

The documentary will be a tribute to Sridevi and will chronicle her life and career.