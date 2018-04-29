Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor is reportedly planning to make a documentary on the iconic actress. And the filmmaker has reportedly registered three titles for the movie.

It has been reported that Boney is keen to make a movie on Sridevi, and has already registered titles Sri, Sridevi and Sri Ma'am with the movie registration department.

"Boneyji is serious about making a film on Srideviji and hence he has registered these titles. He is also keen to acquire other films that she has worked in and has registered the titles of those films too. Films like ChaalBaaz, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Jaanbaaz, Mr India and even titles like Return of Mr India have been registered by Boneyji recently," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

Earlier, Hansal Mehta had said that he would make a biopic on Sridevi, and Vidya Balan was the actress in her mind to play the character.

"I will always regret that I didn't approach her and could not make a movie with her. But I will make a film on her," IANS had quoted Mehta as saying.

"There are actors (who I have in my mind). I might approach Vidya Balan. I will make the film," he had said.

Post Sridevi's demise, even Ram Gopal Varma had reportedly planned to make a movie on the Mom actress. Lyricist Sirasri, who is believed to be a close friend of Ram Gopal, had reportedly revealed RGV's plans in a chat show on a Telugu TV channel.

Sridevi had died in the month of February due to accidental drowning at a hotel in Dubai. The actress was there to attend a family wedding.