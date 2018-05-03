The Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC), which announced to set up CASH (Committee to Address Sexual Harassment) after Sri Reddy's protest, has now taken some measures to address the issue.

The TFCC has issued a statement detailing the measures to address sexual harassment in Tollywood. As per this statement, the chamber has set up a panel comprising 50 percent non-industry members and the guidelines for the panel are prepared by a team of legal experts.

Secondly, the TFCC has also issued guidelines to Producers' Council, MAA (Movie Artists' Association), TFDA (Telugu Film Dancers' Association) to enhance women's safety. The chamber has set up direct hotline and helplines (email, phone, SMS) so that women can easily approach the panel. Besides, it will also give licensing of model coordinators and counseling for new actors

Here is the complete statement of the TFCC detailing the measures taken against sexual exploitation in Tollywood.