Sri Reddy has sent out a strong warning to actor Hyper Aadi against cracking derogatory jokes on women on ETV comedy show Jabardasth.

Hyper Aadi is a comedian known for his roles in Telugu movies like Meda Meeda Abbayi (2017), Tholi Prema (2018) and Soda Goli Soda. He hogged the limelight with the comedy show Jabardasth, which features him with Raising Raju, Dorababu, Ganapathi Master, Shanthi Swaroop among others.

Hyper Aadi is said to be famous for his adult jokes, which have not gone down well with Sri Reddy. The actress has been interacting with her fans regularly on Facebook and in a recent video, she warned Hyper Aadi. She told her fans, "I don't have any personal grudge against actor Hyper Aadi and also have respect for his writings."

"Hyper Aadi and his team are cracking jokes on the women. So I am warning him not to crack vulgar jokes on women. Otherwise, I will teach him a lesson very soon. Women are proving themselves in every field and such type of jokes and derogatory comments will not help their cause."

Sri Reddy started protesting against casting couch and sexual harassment in the Telugu film industry a few months ago, but her fight was halted due to various reasons. The actress is set to resume her protest on Thursday. Before she resumes her protest, she warned Hyper Aadi. His team is yet to respond to her comments.

Sri Reddy visited an old-age home where she spent some time with old women. She donated them some money. She shared a video of her dancing and singing with them. She also visited Tirupati and offered prayers to Lord Venkateshwara.

Sri Reddy also climbed 3,500 steps to reach the Venkateshwara Temple on the hill. She posted, "Successfully completed Sri vari mettu walk ..met amazing people in this walk..recieved thousands of compliments from different different state people,especially from ladies.. #tirumala"