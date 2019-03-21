Actress Sri Reddy, who is often in news for her sensational remarks, is creating headlines for some good reasons. The actress has now praised Tamil actor Ajith Kumar after Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu.

Sri Reddy is known for spewing venom against actors in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. She was rarely seen praising any actor on Facebook. But of late, she has surprised everyone by doing it. She shared a photo of Ajith Kumar on March 18 and wrote, "My all time crush..one side love.."

Sri Reddy claimed that she will not go to bed without watching Ajith's film. The actress wrote, "Without watching his pic I wl not sleep..he is no1 famous hero in Tamilnadu..he maintains distance from all controversies, very soft spoken..family man..he loves his fans..great human being with extraordinary looks.. great hus n great dad..he theft crores of girls hearts including me..MY HEAD ON UR FEET "THALA""

Earlier, Sri Reddy had also praised Junior NTR and wished to see him back as a host on Bigg Boss Telugu. It is speculated that her post was meant to get an entry into the house. She wrote on March 8, "Dedicated and focused..he is the best actor..all ages ladies love him..u r a boss for tollywood..waiting for bigboss 3."

Sri Reddy posted on March 12, "Arey oka jai veskondra jr.ntr gariki..Saw "Janatha garage" movie..... superb movie..., tree ni kaapaadu Kovatam gurinchi baagaa cheppaaru...., America Lo okka house kattukovataaniki aa place Lo konni mokkalani naatitene aa new house ki permission istaaru.... Aa rule mana India lo kudaa pettaali..., nenu ee Year 100 mokkalani naataanu.... Hats off to this movie team... Jai hind."

A day later, Sri Reddy surprised everyone by going gaga over superstar Mahesh Babu. She posted, "I am thinking till now,who is Clean nd no controversies??it is only possible with mahesh babu..#familyman. He choose very inspirational subjects in movies..How many of you invite him in to politics and which party is suitable for him??I am a fan of his subjects nd simplicity.."