Sri Reddy, who came to national and international limelight by making shocking allegations on celebrities, has something to say about the rumoured second marriage of Amala Paul. Although her words on it cannot be seen as a negative comment against the ex-wife of director AL Vijay, the fans of the Aadai girl have not taken it very lightly.

Sri Reddy on Amala's Punjabi Hubby

On her Facebook account, Sri Reddy wrote, "Dnt worry amala paul ur punjabi husband take care of u very well..I trust punjabis. [sic]" It is difficult to decipher whether she made this on a positive note or a negative note as it could be interpreted in both the ways, the fans of Amala Paul have criticised her for making unwarranting comments on another actress.

Why it all started?

Recently, the photos of Amala Paul with her boyfriend Bhavninder Singh hit the internet with a bang. In the pictures, they have apparently sported wedding costumes, which triggered the rumours of her second wedding.

Later, it was reported that Amala Paul and Bhavninder Singh had done a photoshoot and he had accidentaly shared the pictures of it before removing it from his account. Nonetheless, the 28-year old, who was earlier married to AL Vijay and divorced him a few years ago, has not opened up on the issue, but the photos give clear indication of them sharing special relationship.

1 / 3





Thy Name is Controversy

On the other hand, Sri Reddy has reportedly shifted to Chennai after creating lots of controversies in Tollywood. After raising allegations against celebrities over 'casting couch', the budding Telugu actress hit headlines by stripping in front of the office of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce at Filmnagar in Hyderabad. It was her way of venting her anger against what she called the discrimination against Telugu talents in Tollywood.

Thereafter, she accussed Nani, Abhiram Daggubati, Raghava Lawrence, AR Murugadoss, and many of sexually exploiting her.