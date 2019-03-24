Sunrisers Hyderabad superstar Jonny Bairstow sat down on the hallowed turf of Eden Gardens for a video session with his franchise to answer the most searched questions about him and here, he spoke about his phone number which had been leaked.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is preparing to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening game of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League and taking some time off after the practice sessions, the England wicketkeeper sat down for the video interview. The 29-year-old spoke about a lot of things including the place he stays and his favourite car.

"I'm not sure I should tell you all that because, it means, you might be knocking on my door. But it's definitely in the north of England in Yorkshire, around Leeds," said Bairstow when asked where he lives. The SRH batsman, who is 6'1" tall, was very proud of the school he attended and gleefully answered one particular question about his education.

"I went to a school called St Peter's in York [a city in England]. It was founded in 627 AD so a very, very old school. [It is a] fantastic school and I really enjoyed my time there. It was great to play so many different sports at school and it was a really important part of my life, coming away with my A level in GCSCs," said Bairstow with visible pride.

Talking about his phone number which was once leaked, Bairstow naturally denied revealing the digits. "I'm not telling you that because someone leaked it last time and I woke up to my WhatsApp with about 250 people on it and lots of messages so unfortunately, not having that," said Bairstow with a smile.

Bairstow also spoke about his dream as a child and said, "I think my first dream was to play football professionally and that was something that I really wanted to do. But from joining Yorkshire as an 11-year-old, it was something that came to me that I wanted to pursue my cricketing career and as you can see behind me now, I'm sat at an amazing venue like Eden Gardens and it doesn't get a bigger stage than this – the history that comes with."

The Englishman revealed his favourite football club and his choice may leave his fans divided as he supports the Merseyside club called Liverpool. He thinks manager Jurgen Klopp has done an "amazing job" and praised the attacking brand of football they play. He spoke specifically of the front three which comprises Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Egyptian Mo Salah. Klopp has been Liverpool's manager since 2015 but is yet to win a title at the club.

Bairstow was bought by SRH in this season's auctions for an amount of Rs 2.20 crore.