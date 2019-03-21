Facebook, earlier in the month added much needed dark mode feature to its messenger app and while we wait for the same in the WhatsApp, the former has brought in a new value-added feature, which will definitely further enhance the chatting user-experience.

In the recently released firmware update, Facebook Messenger has introduced the direct quote-reply feature in a group chat similar to what we do on the WhatsApp group chat.

Here's how the Facebook new reply feature works on group chat:

For instance, if you are in group chat discussing a topic on Facebook Messenger and one of the members mentions something interesting and you want directly reply to him/her without breaking the ongoing discussion, you will find direct reply option, there you can either put reaction emoji or exchange texts directly.

The new update also comes with a new feature that allows the user to see their friends' Messenger Stories and vice-versa right inside the chat thread.

These new additions will improve user-experience on Facebook Messenger and also suggests that the company is on its way to integrate all three of its services—WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. Though they will remain independent apps, users will be able cross-message or video chat on all three without any hassle.

So, WhatsApp users can expect the much awaited dark mode on their favourite messaging app any time soon.

In a related development, Facebook and its subsidiary WhatsApp have announced to delete poll campaign ads and any multimedia content that violates the code of conduct ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 election.

Besides the aforementioned companies, Google, Twitter, ShareChat and ByteDance have also part of the social media companies' delegation meet chaired by the Indian Election Commission (EC) and have pledged to follow voluntary code conduct. They have agreed to delete any objectionable content from their sites within three hours of notice from the EC during the 48-hour silent period before the polling starts.

Furthermore, WhatsApp in collaboration in collaboration with National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) Foundation announced to work on improving digital literacy among youth in the country to curb the spread of the misinformation.

Also, WhatsApp is testing reverse image testing on Google browser for users to see whether the forwarded message they received is genuine or fake.

The general election will be conducted in seven phases, starting from April 11 and continue till May 19, whereas the counting of votes will be held on May 23.