TV anchor Sreemukhi (Srimukhi), who turned the runner-up of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, is said to have received more money as her remuneration for her stay in the house than the cash prize of the winner.

Sreemukhi, who began her career as a TV anchor with the show called Adhurs, is very popular among the family audiences and she is a household name in the Telugu states. She is one of the most happening young anchors in the Telugu Television industry. She is also one of the highest-paid TV hostesses in the small screen world.

This TV anchor entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house along with 14 other contestants. Sreemukhi not only managed to survive 105 days inside the house but also became one of the top five housemates. She narrowly missed clinging the title of the show. She ended up becoming the runnerup, while singer Rahul Sipligunj was honoured with the winner's trophy.

Rs 1 lakh per day for Sreemukhi

The latest we hear is that Sreemukhi has walked out of the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house with a whopping paycheck. She had reportedly quoted Rs 1 lakh per day. After seeing her popularity, the organizers of the show didn't think twice before signing her for the show, according to the reports.

Sreemukhi has remained in the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house for 105 days. As per her contract, she has reportedly walked away with Rs 1.05 crore as her remuneration for participating in the show. The amount is said to be the highest among the rest of her housemates, including winner Rahul Sipligunj.

Sreemukhi turns an inspiration to many girls

Sreemukhi was a hardworking, humble, smart, energetic, entertaining, outspoken, strong and fearless personality during her stay inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house. Her journey is inspirational to many girls. Though she has not become the winner, she has won million hearts and her fanbase has grown multifold. She is now all set to return to the small screen with renewed energy and newfound fame.