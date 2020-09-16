Hyderabad Police have arrested RX 100 producer Ashok Reddy Gummakonda, who is one of the prime accused in the death case of TV actress Sravani Kondapalli, who died by suicide last week.

Sravani Kondapalli was found hanging from the ceiling of her bathroom at her home in Madhuranagar, SR Nagar police limits in Hyderabad on September 8. The Hyderabad Police got into swift action and started an investigation into the case, which took many murky turns before they announced the names of the three accused in the case.

The police filed an FIR against the three prime accused on Tuesday and arrested Sravani Kondapalli's boyfriend, TikToker Devaraj Reddy and Sai Kumar Reddy. But they served a notice to Ashok Reddy Gummakonda, who went absconding instead of visiting the police station. However, they arrested the RX 100 producer on Wednesday morning and started grilling him.

According to the police, these three prime accused were harassing the 26-year-old actress. "Sravani has known Sai Kumar Reddy since 2015 and was friendly with him for three years. In 2017, she met Ashok Reddy who produced Premato Karthik and she played a small role in the film. She has known him since then. Later, she met Devaraj Reddy in 2019," the Times of India quoted DCP Srinivas as saying.

DCP Srinivas added, "Sai did not like Devaraj and Sravani being close and complained to her family about it. They all harassed her to keep her away from him. Ashok Reddy also has a part in this. At a point of time, all three promised to marry her but did not. We have recordings of Sravani saying she is being harassed physically by her parents, Ashok Reddy and Sai. Based on that, we have arrested these individuals. She has committed suicide because she could no longer put up with their harassment."