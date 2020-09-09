Telugu TV serial actress Sravani Kondapalli reportedly died by suicide at her residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday night. Her brother has alleged that Devraj had been blackmailing and harassing her for money.

Sravani Kondapalli, who is known for TV serials like Manasu Mamata and Mounaragam, was found hanging from the ceiling in the bathroom at her home in Madhuranagar, SR Nagar police limits, in Hyderabad. The body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for a post mortem. Her family lodged a complaint against boyfriend Devraj Reddy in SR Nagar police station.

According to her family, Sravani Kondapalli had met Devraj Reddy (Sunny) on the popular video-sharing application TikTok, a few years ago. Devaraj Reddy is a native of Gollaprolu in Kakinada introduced himself as an orphan. She got acquainted with him and he had grown close to Sravani.

Now, Sravani's brother, Shiva Kondapalli alleged that Devraj had been harassing her for money. He was blackmailing her with certain videos. Speaking to the media, Shiva said, "My sister told me that she is under pressure as he was blackmailing her. She said that she has a shooting to attend, but she soon took this extreme decision."

In their complaint, Sravani's parents have accused Devraj of driving her to suicide. The police are now investigating the case. "A case has been registered against one man for alleged harassment and an investigation is underway," The News Minute quoted an inspector at SR Nagar police station as saying.

The death of Sravani Kondapalli has shocked and saddened her colleagues. Actress Priyanka Jain, her co-star in the serial Mounaragam, took to her Instagram account to express her sorrow. She wrote, "This wasn't the way to go, My heart cries as I write this, Never thought that I would post it like this, Rest in peace love. I just so wish you come and hug me the way you used to, Gonna miss you forever."