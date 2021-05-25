Taking a cue from her co-star Vijay Devarakonda who helped thousands during the first Covid lockdown in Andhra and Telangana, actress Rashmika Mandanna has launched an initiative called Spreading Hope, to highlight those who have been helping others amidst the pandemic.

In an Instagram video posted on Monday, Mandanna shared the news about the initiative. "Over the next couple of weeks, I want to highlight ordinary people doing extraordinary stuff, which has given me hope, and put a smile on my face. It made me realise that when we are fighting against something like this, there is absolutely no barrier of language or places where they are from," she says in the video.

She wrote that life in these crazy, unpredictable days in the midst of Covid has been challenging in ways one could have never imagined as we weren't prepared for something like this. "It took me a while to digest the fact that it was happening all over again. But in times like this, what I have realised is it better to stay positive, and with a positive mind, we are a step closer to be winning this war," she wrote in her Instagram post.

On the work front, Rashmika is currently busy with two Bollywood films -- "Mission Majnu" with Sidharth Malhotra and the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Goodbye". She has completed the Telugu film "Pushpa" opposite Allu Arjun recently.