Tollywood's talented actor Allu Arjun has gained a decent size of following not only in the Telugu states and Kerala but also among North Indian moviegoers. Now that the latest teaser from his upcoming movie 'Pushpa' is out, there is a huge buzz all over.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa is the tale of a red sandalwood smuggler in the Seshachalam forests and remote regions of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district. Allu Arjun as Pushpa and Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead opposite Allu Arjun, this movie is being hyped as a raw and intense story.

'Introducing Pushpa' teaser review

The makers of Pushpa unveiled a teaser introducing Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun's role) on Wednesday. The teaser starts off showing the dense forests in Seshachalam, well-known for red sandalwood and its smuggling.

Allu Arjun as one of the smugglers is seen escaping from the captive of the police, with handcuffs still sealing his hands and his face being covered. The makers had described Pushpa as 'ferocious, which seems to be totally in sync with the teaser which was unveiled on Wednesday. He runs into the creek nearby where he is seen fighting with a person and unleashing the beast mode as he hits the opposite.

As the video goes on, Pushpa Raj is seen dominating the opposite by hitting him, which is being portrayed in a raw manner. He is seen speaking in a different dialect, which is common in a few parts of Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu borders.

The teaser is all about Pushpa's high octane, action-packed sequences and portrays him as a nefarious smuggler. There is a glimpse of the lady lead Rashmika Mandanna, where she is shown in a festive mood, carrying a stick on her shoulders, which is a tradition in several parts of Chittoor district as well as Tamil Nadu.

The background music, the capture of the lens, and the action sequences are being lauded by the viewers.

Other details of Pushpa

Pushpa stars Malayalam's most happening actor Fahadh Fassil in one of the significant roles. This rustic movie also has an ensemble of stars - Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, and others. Devi Sri Prasad composes the music for Pushpa.

Pushpa marks Allu Arjun's maiden pan-Indian project, and the hopes are high. Bankrolled under Mythri Movie Makers, this movie is slated to hit the box office worldwide on August 13, 2021.

