Telegu superstar Allu Arjun has won the hearts of all his fans and followers yet again with his recently shared video of hugging and playing with his kids. The actor, who had tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday, shared the news on his social media handle along with the adorable video.

Before sharing the clip, Allu Arjun posted a statement on Twitter that read: Hello everyone! I have tested negative after 15 days of quarantine. I want to thank all my well wishers and fans for their wishes and prayers. Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing the cases. Be home & be safe. Thank you for all the love."

Hello everyone ! I have tested negative. I am doing well. Thank you all for the love. pic.twitter.com/srRB07Q3r3 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 12, 2021

Followed by this, the 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' star posted the video and captioned: "Meeting family after testing negative and 15 days of quarantine. Missed the kids soo much." The clip showed the actor hugging and playing with his kids, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha, after 15 days of quarantine.

Meeting family after testing negative and 15 days of quarantine. Missed the kids soo much ? pic.twitter.com/ubrBGI2mER — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 12, 2021

On April 29, Allu Arjun had announced that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and had shared a statement on his Instagram handle for his fans. The 'Arya' actor wrote: "Hello everyone, I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols."

He had also requested people who came in contact with him to get tested for COVID-19. "I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine," the post read.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen next in his upcoming film 'Pushpa', a Sukumar directorial, opposite actress Rashmika Mandanna. The shooting was stopped after Arjun tested positive for the virus. According to reports, the makers of the film are planning to release the film in two parts, however, there is no official announcement yet.

Recently, Allu Arjun's 2004 film 'Arya' completed 17 years of its release and the actor had posted a few heart-warming notes on social media remembering the film.