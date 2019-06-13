Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur were spotted on a bicycle ride in the night on June 11, as papped by Viral Bhayani. Salman is often out with his bicycle on the roads of Mumbai and doesn't mind being clicked by people.

Once, the actor also rode his bike all the way to his shoot location outside Mumbai. One may recall Salman Khan cycling outside Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat in Bandra, shouting out his name. Another time, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were spotted cycling together in Bandra.

This time, Salman Khan was accompanied by Iulia Vantur on a bicycle ride right outside his home at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra West, Mumbai. The actor's nephew Arhaan Khan, the son of his younger brother Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, was also with him. None of the three wore helmets and were openly cycling amidst fans, with some protection from bodyguards, we're sure. Fans could be heard trying to draw Salman's attention by calling out his name, but the Khan kept cycling.

Salman Khan seems to be on a high these days with the success of his June 5 release Bharat. The movie has crossed Rs 250 crore in overall box office collections, and Salman is in a happy mood. On June 12, he tweeted in the night, "To all the journalists who have interviewed me during #Bharat ... a big thank u to all..."

It seems like a big load is off Salman's shoulder after the success of Bharat both commercially and critically. His last film Race 3 (2018) made good money at the box office but was not appreciated by film critics and a large chunk of his fans. Salman's film before Race 3, titled Tubelight (2017), was a damp squib. The actor seems to be a relieved man after the generally positive response to Bharat.

Take a look at Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur and Khan on a bicycle ride west near Salman Khan's home in Mumbai.