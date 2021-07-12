Mandira Bedi was seen on her morning walk recently. Bedi was accompanied by one more woman as they were seen walking. This is the first time Mandira Bedi has been spotted ever since husband Raj Kaushal's tragic demise. Raj Kaushal passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest on June 30, 2021.

Mandira had broken all stereotypes when it came to Raj Kaushal's last rites. Bedi not only performed all the rituals but also stood strong for her kids. Mandira and Raj have two children – Vir and Tara.

A week after her husband's death, Mandira had turned her Instagram display picture to black. She had also shared several pictures from their good old days together. Industry and fans had poured in their heartfelt condolences over Raj's death.

Raj Kaushal's close friend and music director, Sulaiman Merchant had revealed that this was not the first time that Raj Kaushal had suffered a heart attack. He had suffered the same when he was 32 as well. "Raj was feeling uneasy in the evening. Well, he took an antacid tablet. Raj told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack. Mandira acted swiftly and called Ashish Chaudhary, who rushed to their place. Mandira and Ashish put him in the car but he was losing consciousness," he told TOI.

"I think they drove off, taking him to the Lilavati Hospital if I'm not wrong. But in the next 5-10 minutes, they realized that he had no pulse. Before they reached the doctor, it was too late," he had explained.

Mandira had also been subjected to a lot of uncalled-for trolling over-performing husband's last rites. However, industry people had stood up for Mandira and called out the trolls.