The sudden death of Mandira Bedi's husband, Raj Kaushal, has sent shockwaves across the nation. Fans, followers, and industry friends are finding it hard to come to terms with the reality of his unexpected departure. The fact that he was a fun-loving man and just 49 is even more heart-breaking. Mandira Bedi was inconsolable at her husband's funeral.

It has now come to light that Raj Kaushal had suffered a heart attack several years ago. However, with a healthy lifestyle, he had managed to keep illness and health issues at bay. And this time, he had come to know that it was a heart attack. But, before Mandira Bedi could take him to the hospital, he passed away.

What happened that night?

Raj Kaushal's close friend and music director, Sulaiman Merchant has now revealed the incidents of the tragic night. "Raj was feeling uneasy in the evening. Well, he took an antacid tablet. Raj told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack. Mandira acted swiftly and called Ashish Chaudhary, who rushed to their place. Mandira and Ashish put him in the car but he was losing consciousness," he told TOI.

"I think they drove off, taking him to the Lilavati Hospital if I'm not wrong. But in the next 5-10 minutes, they realised that he had no pulse. Before they reached the doctor, it was too late," he added. Talking about him suffering a heart-attack earlier, Merchant said, I think he was 30-32 then. But they took a lot of care after that attack, and he'd kept fine since then."

The whole industry is gripped with grief and a sense of loss post-Raj Kaushal's death. The famed adman and director had worked on over 400 advertisements. He had also directed films like - Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ka Laddoo.