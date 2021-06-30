In what has come as a major shock to the country, Mandira Bedi's husband, Raj Kaushal passed away due to cardiac arrest. The sudden death not only broke Mandira Bedi but has also been an irreparable pain to his industry friends. Raj Kaushal, who was a director and producer, was just 49. The duo had even hosted a bash with close friends, barely two days before his tragic death.

Several pictures and videos of Mandira Bedi bidding an emotional goodbye to her Raj have gone viral. Mandira and Raj's close friends were by her side during this heart-breaking time, extending their support. Breaking the age-old patriarchal traditions and norms, Mandira herself performed her husband's last rites. The two got married in 1999 and have two children – Vir and Tara.

Industry people and friends thronged Mandira's home to be with her during this grieving period. The actress was seen been consoled by Apurva Agnihotri and Ronit Roy. Samir Soni, Ashish Chowdhry, Shilpa Saklani, and many other celebs were present to bid goodbye to Raj Kaushal. Social media was flooded with condolence messages for Raj Kaushal and celebs were finding it hard to come to terms with his untimely demise.

Industry people remember Raj Kaushal

"Raj, we took this picture to create more and more memories... can't believe you are nt with us anymore ... Mandira , my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara ❤️ ... I'm shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this , RIP Raj," wrote Neha Dhupia.

Filmaker Onir wrote, "Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul."