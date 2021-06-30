Raj Kaushal, filmmaker and producer, popularly known for his light-hearted feature films Pyar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi ka laddoo, and as a producer of My Brother Nikhil passed away due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning.

Raj who was married to television actor Mandira Bedi, began his career as a copywriter in the late 80s, and went on to start his own ad company Fuel, and coined famous taglines "iss cement mein jaan hai" and Hero Honda, Desh ki Dhadkan.

His sudden death has come as a shock for the film and ad industry who took to Twitter to share their condolences.

Actor Arshad Warsi who worked with him in Anthony Kaun Hai shared, "Today I lost a very dear friend, my condolences to his family. Known Raj Kaushal, for years, done a film with him, enjoyed every minute of his company. I have never seen a frown on his face, he was always smiling, always there if you needed him...will miss you brother... RIP."

Friends and well-wishers condole

Family friend and actor Ronit Roy told PTI, "He passed away today morning, at around 4.30 am at his home. He had a heart attack."

Boman Irani wrote, "Shocked and saddened by the passing of #RajKaushal. May the Lord grant #mandirabedi and the family the strength to bear this loss."

"Gone too soon. We lost film maker and producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul," filmmaker Onir wrote.

As the news of his death surfaced, actors Huma Qureshi, Apurva Agnihotri, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhury reached Mandira and Raj's place to pay their last respects.