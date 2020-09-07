On Sunday, September 6, Rhea Chakraborthy was mobbed by media persons when she tried to enter the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai.

In the video clips shared on social media, the 28-year-old actress is seen being pushed by journalists as she made her way to the NCB office. Rhea was in the office for questioning regarding her alleged links to banned drugs in boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The incident has been severely criticised by Twitter users including several celebrities like Dia Mirza, Tapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar and Prakash Raj. However, TV actress Mahika Sharma, who has worked in shows like Ramayana and FIR, says that it's all Rhea's karma that has landed her in trouble.

In an exclusive chat with International Business Times, Mahika said: "We are good and we can't see bad happening to anyone around us. But that doesn't mean karma will forgive the culprit. What's happening to Rhea is all her karma. I really don't know whether she is a murderer or not but yes, she has been into illegal functioning of drugs. She might have earned a lot and is paying it back"

Mahika on celebrities condemning the incident:

The actress has also criticised celebrities who have called out the media behaviour as "barbaric". "I feel celebrities who are tweeting and feeling bad for Rhea must be involved in drugs and so are scared. They want media to end the topic inorder to save themselves from getting exposed."

NCB in Sushant's death case:

The drug angle probe was initiated by NCB after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing a money laundering angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, shared some evidence related to drug usage after cloning two mobile phones of Rhea.

In the last few days, the NCB has arrested Rhea's younger brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, the actor's personal staff, in the case.