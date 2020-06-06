F.I.R Actress Mahika Sharma on World's Environment Day has brought forward her concern about protecting one horn Rhinos. The actress is thankful to Assam government to make all efforts to protect rare one-horned rhino.

"Poaching attempts has always been a tension for Assam government. The innocent rhinos are paying their life for their god gifted one horn. I dont know when humans will show their humanity and kindness towards the animals and the environment."

As per reports, its disturbing to see an increase in India amid coronavirus lockdown as a rare one-horned rhino was killed in Assam's Kaziranga National Park. The one horn rhinos are killed for their horns that cost around $150,000 and around $60,000 per kilo in the black market. It is usually used as a foreign demand as used in traditional Chinese medicine.

The former Miss Teen Northeast urges Assam Government, "I'm thankful to Sarbananda Sonowal sir and Himanta Biswa Sarma to make sure about the security of rhinos, but their we need more security and strict action on such poaching attempts."

Kaziranga Park has been the main habitat for these rhinos. World Environment Day, it was first held in 1974 and is celebrated every year on June 5 to encourage awareness and action for the protection of the environment.