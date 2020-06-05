Urging people to preserve the planet's biodiversity on the occasion of World Environment Day 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Friday, June 5, saying that we collectively need to do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive.

In a tweet, PM Modi stated, "On World Environment Day, we reiterate our pledge to preserve our planet's rich biodiversity. Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive. May we leave an even better planet for the coming generations."

PM Modi also attached the excerpts from his Mann Ki Baat episode, where he talked about the biodiversity, the theme of the World Environment Day this year.

Apart from the PM, President Kovind also took to twitter saying: "Greetings on #WorldEnvironmentDay that reminds us to appreciate inter-connectedness of all living beings. Our ancient wisdom taught us to protect biodiversity and conserve environment. We remain committed to join hands with other nations to ensure a greener planet for posterity."

In a series of tweets, President Kovid said: "We mark the occasion this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The world has united effectively in meeting the challenge, and I am confident we all have learnt the right lessons and resolved to emerge from the present crisis stronger and wiser."

World Environment Day celebrated on June 5 every year

The World Environment Day reminds people to not take nature for granted but to be alert to the warnings it gives every time to understand and act accordingly.

Organised by the UN, this day is celebrated as one of its biggest annual events aiming to raise awareness among the people.

The Day was established in 1972 by the United Nations General Assembly on the first day of the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. In 1974, the day marked its first celebration in Spokane, the USA with the theme "Only One Earth".

