Four blasts -- three in Dibrugarh and one in Charaideo districts -- rocked Assam on Sunday, January 26, as the nation celebrated 71st Republic Day, police officials said.

The Dibrugarh explosion took place at Graham Bazar and another beside a gurudwara on A T Road, both under Dibrugarh police station. The other blast was reported in front of a shop at Tiyakghat Tiniali area near Sonari in Assam's Charaideo district.

Security officials rushed to the site of the incident and collected splinter. Bike-borne suspected militants reportedly lobbed a grenade and fled from the area.

No injuries have been reported so far at the time of filing the report.

Sarbananda Sonowal condemns incident

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal described the incident as a "cowardly attempt to create terror on a sacred day".

"Strongly condemn the bomb blasts in a few places of Assam. This cowardly attempt to create terror on a sacred day only exhibits the frustration of the terror groups after their total rejection by the people. Our Govt will take the sternest action to bring the culprits to book," Sonowal tweeted.

The banned insurgent outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA-I) had called for a "general strike" on Sunday, asking citizens not to participate in the Republic Day celebrations.